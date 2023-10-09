Turkish, Emirati ministers discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Turkish source

ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the fighting between Israeli and Palestinian forces with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates in a call on Sunday, a Turkish foreign ministry source said.

The source did not provide any further details on the call. Since the fighting began on Saturday, Fidan has also held calls with his U.S., Saudi, Qatari, Egyptian, Palestinian, Iranian, Spanish and Jordanian counterparts.