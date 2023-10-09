BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
World

Turkish, Emirati ministers discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Turkish source

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2023 01:16am

ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the fighting between Israeli and Palestinian forces with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates in a call on Sunday, a Turkish foreign ministry source said.

Reviving Ukraine grain deal ‘critical’ for food security: Turkiye

The source did not provide any further details on the call. Since the fighting began on Saturday, Fidan has also held calls with his U.S., Saudi, Qatari, Egyptian, Palestinian, Iranian, Spanish and Jordanian counterparts.

