BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel army fires artillery at Lebanon in response to cross-border mortar fire

Reuters Published October 8, 2023 Updated October 8, 2023 11:27am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said on Sunday it fired artillery into an area of Lebanon where cross-border mortar fire took place.

"IDF (Israel Defence Forces) artillery is currently striking the area in Lebanon from where a shooting was carried out," it said.

Israeli forces clash with Hamas after hundreds killed

"The IDF has been taking preparational measures for this type of possibility and will continue to operate in all regions and at any time necessary to ensure the safety of the Israeli civilians."

MENA Israeli military Israeli civilians (Israel Defence Forces Israel army fires artillery

Comments

1000 characters

Israel army fires artillery at Lebanon in response to cross-border mortar fire

Scores dead in Israel and Gaza after Hamas shock attack on Israeli towns

World community must act to end hostilities: FO

Imports from China, South Korea: Customs’ values on woven, non-woven material enhanced

Human capital investment: WB rates $200m KP project progress unsatisfactory

Death toll from Afghan quakes rises to 'more than 1,000'

$250m RISE-II loan: Negotiations with AIIB next week likely

SBP explains hike in interest rates

Pakistan calls for concerted efforts to establish durable global peace, security

Money laundering scam: Customs to engage UAE’s FIU to trace illicit fund transfers

Read more stories