PESHAWAR: The Commercial Banking Circle of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two accused and recovered thousands of US dollars in raid on money changer in Saddar area of Peshawar on Saturday.

On directions of Deputy Director Rizwan Shah, the FIA Commercial Banking Circle raided illegal money exchange running business of money changing without license.

During operation, two accused Atifullah and Khalid were arrested besides recovery of US$40,000.