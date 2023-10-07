BAFL 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.43%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.05%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.32%)
DGKC 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FABL 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.99%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.44%)
HUBC 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.59%)
PAEL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.15%)
PIBTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
PIOC 91.68 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PPL 72.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.03%)
PRL 15.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 89.59 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1%)
UNITY 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,762 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,737 Decreased By -232.3 (-1.37%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-07

FPCCI concerned at continued implementation of upfront payment system

Recorder Report Published 07 Oct, 2023 06:01am

KARACHI: Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI, has reiterated his profound and long-standing concerns vis-a-vis continued implementation of the upfront payment system for import shipments by Pakistan Customs.

We believed that this practice runs counter to the principles of transparency, fairness, efficiency and as upheld in the Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA); a commitment to which Pakistan is a signatory, he added.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh proposed that it is high-time that Customs formed a liaison committee with FPCCI and appoints focal persons to resolve the issues promptly; and, the presence of such a large number of senior leadership from various trade bodies from across Pakistan at Member Customs Operations visit to FPCCI is a testimony to the fact that traders are looking for solutions through an inclusive, convergent consultative process.

Suleman Chawla, SVP FPCCI, maintained that, in addition to TFA, the upfront payment system poses several other challenges for importers in Pakistan. Firstly, it imposes a substantial financial burden – particularly on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) – as they run-out of liquidity after filing goods declarations (GDs). Secondly, it causes delays in the clearance of goods – resulting in increased dwell times and unfair demurrages. Lastly, it undermines the global competitiveness of Pakistani businesses.

Nadeem Qureshi, VP FPCCI & Regional Chairman, added that Article 7.1 of TFA explicitly stipulates that “Members shall not require the payment of duties and taxes prior to the release of goods.”

Therefore, this provision aims to streamline customs procedures, reduce trade-related costs and minimize delays.

Shabbir Mansha, VP FPCCI, demanded that all containers still stuck in Customs clearance, due to the huge and unprecedented backlog of last year, should be cleared immediately after receipt of taxes through financial instruments. It is pleasant to see the most of senior management of the department in the customs delegation led by member customs operations, he added.

Engr M A Jabbar, VP FPCCI, stressed that the traders are deeply concerned about the extended dwell times of import shipments in Pakistan; as according to the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index (WB-LPI), Pakistan’s dwell time for imports stands at 5 days – significantly surpassing the global average of 2.6 days. This extended dwell time presents a substantial impediment to trade and economic development of Pakistan, he added.

Saquib Fayyaz Maggo, Convener of FPCCI’s high-powered central standing committee on Customs, made an observation that the requirement for invoices inside the shipping containers has failed to achieve any good; and, on the other hand, has resulted in grievances from the business, industry and trade community of Pakistan.

Khurram Ijaz, Advisor on FBR Affairs to president FPCCI, demanded that the validity of FBR’s input/output co-efficient organization (IOCO) certificate should be for one year as opposed to three months or six months. It is a win-win as it reduces burden on FBR staff and facilitates the traders as well, he added.

Zeba Azher, Member Customs Operations (FBR), agreed in principle that Pakistan needs to do away with upfront payments as Pakistan is a signatory of TFA – and, the customs will look into the matter in required detail to alleviate complaints and grievances.

My visit to the apex body signifies that the Customs wants to upgrade and modernise its policies and systems in consultation with the business community; and, also aims to capitalize on FPCCI’s unique position to represent all sectors, industries, chambers and trade bodies under one-roof as the apex body, Zeba added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FPCCI PAKISTAN CUSTOMS Irfan Iqbal Sheikh payment system Import shipments TFA

Comments

1000 characters

FPCCI concerned at continued implementation of upfront payment system

Cos producing power from generators: SC reserves judgement in levy of electricity duty case

Spectrum of illegal activities: Actions to continue with full force: COAS

Documentation of economy: Promulgation of crucial ordinance delayed

Stuck projects or those under arbitration: SIFC seeks information from govts

Hydel power projects in KP: KOEN accuses Nepra of delaying feasibility stage tariff

Experts say super tax based on discrimination

LHC links all new uplift schemes to its approval

IK’s applications: IHC verdict expected in two to three days

Import of used cars: Surge causing adverse impact on local auto sector

Fresh medical report submitted to LHC: ‘Nawaz still feels chest pains’

Read more stories