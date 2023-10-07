BAFL 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
28 probable players for Pakistan Women's Emerging Camp

Muhammad Saleem Published 07 Oct, 2023 06:02am

LAHORE: The Women’s National Selection Committee headed by Saleem Jaffar has named 28 probable for the upcoming bilateral series against West Indies emerging team and tri-series including Thailand as the third team to be held later this month.

The schedule of the series and the tournament will be announced in due course. Among the 28 probable, five players – Gull Feroza, Rameen Shamim, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah and Tuba Hassan have already played for Pakistan.

The selectors will announce the 15-player squad following the conclusion of the camp, which will run from October 7 to 17 at the Lahore Country Club in Muridke. The selectors have included 12 batters, eight spinners, six fast bowlers, and two wicketkeeper-batters.

Probable players:

Amber Kainat, Anoosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Farzana Farooq (wk), Fatima Khan, Fatima Shahid, Fatima Zahra, Gull Feroza, Gulrukh, Huma Bilal, Khadija Chishti, Lubna Behram, Maham Manzoor, Mahnoor Qayyum, Syeda Masooma Zahra, Najiha Alvi (wk), Noreen Yaqub, Rameen Shamim, Saima Malik, Saiqa Riaz, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Wajiha Muneer, Warda Yousaf, Yusra Amir and Zunash Abdul Sattar

Team management:

Aisha Jalil (manager), Mohsin Kamal (head coach), Kamran Hussain (assistant coach), Zulfiqar Babar (bowling coach), Wasim Yousafi (batting coach), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist) and Muhammad Ramzan (strength and conditioning coach).

