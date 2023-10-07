CM vows crackdown on illegal migrants

LAHORE: The Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has warned that a crackdown on those living illegally in the province would be initiated, if they did not leave Pakistan.

Giving an ultimatum to those living illegally in the province, the CM asked them to leave the country immediately.

He said that initial data of the illegal migrants had been prepared. “No one would be allowed to live in Punjab illegally.

Those living in Punjab illegally must go back by themselves, or a crackdown on a large scale would be initiated,” he warned.

While talking about the under-construction and delayed projects in the province, the Chief Minister told media that the Shahdara flyover project had been passing the phases of completion speedily.

“We will try to complete the Bund Road project before the stipulated time of 120 days. The two packages of the Bund Project have been initiated simultaneously,” he stated. He added that quality is being ensured in development projects.

