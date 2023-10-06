BAFL 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.43%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.05%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.32%)
DGKC 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FABL 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.99%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.44%)
HUBC 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.59%)
PAEL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.15%)
PIBTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
PIOC 91.68 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PPL 72.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.03%)
PRL 15.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 89.59 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1%)
UNITY 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,762 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,737 Decreased By -232.3 (-1.37%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India’s Gill doubtful for Australia match due to dengue fever

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2023 08:28pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CHENNAI: India’s Shubman Gill has got dengue fever but coach Rahul Dravid said the in-form opener has not yet been ruled out of their World Cup opener against Australia on Sunday.

Gill is the leading run-scorer in one-day internationals this year and the 24-year-old has forged a formidable opening partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma.

“He is certainly feeling better today than he was yesterday, so that’s a positive, but the medical team is monitoring him on a day-to-day basis,” Dravid told reporters on Friday.

“We’ve got 36 hours to go, so we’ll see how that goes.

“We’ll see whatever decision they take. But yes, he’s feeling a little bit better today than he was yesterday.”

Gill has scored 1230 runs at an average of 72.35 this year and his last four innings include two centuries and a half-century.

Should he miss Sunday’s match against five-time champions Australia, wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan is likely to forge a left-right opening combination with Rohit even though KL Rahul also remains an option for the tournament hosts.

India Shubman Gill ODI World Cup World Cup 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Gill doubtful for Australia match due to dengue fever

Pakistan seeks ‘orderly departure’ of illegal immigrants: FO spokesperson

Rupee records 22nd consecutive gain, settles at 282.69 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee at 281.5-278.5 against US dollar, under inter-bank rate

Caretaker FM Jilani defends decision to expel illegal immigrants

Nawaz’s return to Pakistan on Oct 21 is final, says Shehbaz

Govt may raise PDL on diesel to Rs60 as declining sales dent target: JS Global

Report submitted to LHC shows Nawaz has ‘residual anginal symptoms’

AHL expects decline in petroleum prices by up to Rs41 per litre

Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs in World Cup

KSE-100 sees bullish week with 2.73% gain

Read more stories