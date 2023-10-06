BAFL 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.43%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.05%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.32%)
DGKC 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FABL 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.99%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.44%)
HUBC 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.59%)
PAEL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.15%)
PIBTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
PIOC 91.68 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PPL 72.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.03%)
PRL 15.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 89.59 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1%)
UNITY 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,762 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,737 Decreased By -232.3 (-1.37%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia gold: India premiums spike as jewellers stock up for festive season

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2023 05:27pm

Physical gold demand improved in some Asian hubs this week as a dip in prices attracted buyers, with premiums in India hitting a 17-month high as jewellers stocked up ahead of the festival season.

The higher demand allowed dealers in India to charge premiums of up to $5 an ounce over official domestic prices, inclusive of 15% import and 3% sales levies, up from last week’s $4 premiums.

“Retail and wholesale demand is improving because of the price correction. We have been witnessing good traction in the last few days,” said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank.

Local gold prices fell to 56,075 rupees per 10 grams this week, and were hovering near their lowest levels since March hit last week.

Jewellers were making purchases anticipating a price correction would boost retail demand during the upcoming festival season, said a New-Delhi based bullion dealer.

Asia gold: Price dip buoys demand in India; China premiums ease

Demand in India, the second biggest-gold consumer after China, usually strengthens towards the end of the year, during the traditional wedding season and major festivals including Diwali and Dusherra, when bullion buying is considered auspicious.

In Hong Kong, bullion was sold at premiums of $0.50-$3.50, and at $1.50-$3.25 in Singapore.

The price dip spurred a pickup in demand, especially from retail clients and wholesalers, said Brian Lan of Singapore dealer GoldSilver Central.

Global spot prices were trading around seven-month lows.

Meanwhile, Chinese markets were closed for the Golden Week holiday. Gold premiums in China had eased last week after hitting record highs in September, attributed to a lack of quotas to import gold into the top consumer.

“I expect the gold premium to continue its volatility when trading resumes. PBOC are prepared to intervene if needed. Given China’s firm commitment to protecting the yuan, gold market will be closely monitored during the reopening,” said Bernard Sin, regional director, Greater China at MKS PAMP.

In Japan, dealers sold gold at $0.5-$1 premiums.

Gold Gold Prices Asia Gold LME gold Asia Gold price

Comments

1000 characters

Asia gold: India premiums spike as jewellers stock up for festive season

Caretaker FM Jilani defends decision to expel illegal immigrants

Open-market: rupee at 281.5-278.5 against US dollar, under inter-bank rate

Nawaz’s return to Pakistan on Oct 21 is final, says Shehbaz

Govt may raise PDL on diesel to Rs60 as declining sales dent target: JS Global

Report submitted to LHC shows Nawaz has ‘residual anginal symptoms’

AHL expects decline in petroleum prices by up to Rs41 per litre

Four-wicket De Leede helps Dutch bowl out Pakistan for 286

PPL sees production gain, it says

Oil prices hold steady, Russia rolls back diesel export ban

Russia lifts ban on most diesel exports

Read more stories