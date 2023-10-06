Red notices issued thru Interpol: Police’s crackdown against dangerous POs continues

LAHORE: On the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, the police teams across the province, including Lahore, are conducting crackdown against dangerous fugitives and proclaimed offenders, wanted for serious crimes, in continuation of which 04 more proclaimed offenders from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been arrested.

A category proclaimed offender Amanat Ali wanted in case of murder got arrested from Saudi Arabia, whereas Masood Hussain from the United Arab Emirates. Muhammad Salim, wanted proclaimed offender in Robbery case, and Muhammad Umar Shahzad wanted in other crimes arrested and extradited from UAE. All four accused had fled abroad after committing the crimes and wanted by Sargodha, Jehlum, Bahawalpur and Toba Tek Singh Police respectively. Punjab Police issued red notices with the help of Interpol and continued follow-up for the arrests. The four proclaimed offenders were finally arrested and brought to Pakistan, handed over to the police of the respective districts for further action.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar appreciated the police teams for arresting the dangerous proclaimed offenders in the A category from abroad and said that the legal procedures should be completed as soon as possible and the criminals should be punished.

IG Punjab further said that the crackdown against dangerous proclaimed offenders involved in cases of murder, robbery and kidnapping should be accelerated, RPOs, DPOs should monitor the crackdown to arrest dangerous culprits. Dr Usman Anwar directed that regular information sharing should be ensured with FIA, Interpol and other departments.

