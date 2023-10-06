Immigrants expulsion state’s decision to maintain security: Achakzai

QUETTA: The Caretaker Information Minister Balochistan Jan Achakzai on Thursday expressed disagreement with the statement made by Mullah Yaqoob, the Defence Minister of the Afghan Interim Government.

“It is important to recognize that Pakistan holds the sovereign right to expel any individuals, including those from Afghanistan, if deemed necessary,” the minister said in a message issued here.

“By seeking support from religious and political leaders in Pakistan, he has interfered in the domestic affairs of our Pakistan. We will not succumb to any external pressure or influence.”