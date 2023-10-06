BAFL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.59%)
Flood-affected areas projects: WB official, minister discuss progress

ISLAMABAD: Country Director World Bank Njay Benhassine called on Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed on Thursday to discuss the progress and implementation of projects for rehabilitation and reconstruction in the flood-affected areas, said a press release.

Secretary Awais Manzur Sumra and senior officials of the ministry attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the current status of project implementation was also reviewed. Saeed expressed his gratitude for the ongoing support provided by the World Bank.

He gave instructions to the relevant implementing authorities to expedite the execution of various project components.

