Kidney Hills corruption case: Mandviwalla, others summoned on Nov 20

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Thursday, summoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Saleem Mandviwalla and others in the Kidney Hills corruption case on November 20.

The same case was sent back to the NAB Accountability Court in view of the amendments made by the previous government to the NAB laws.

But following the Supreme Court’s judgment that struck down the amendments made to the accountability law, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed an application and requested the court to reopen the cases sent back to the NAB and other relevant institutions.

Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing issued a summon to Mandviwalla and other accused to appear before it on November 20.

The anti-graft body had filed the reference against Mandviwalla and others on January 13, 2022, before the Accountability Court.

The reference was approved by the NAB’s executive board meeting (EBM) on December 29, 2021, which was presided over by former chairman NAB former justice Javed Iqbal.

Other accused include Nadeem Hakeem Mandviwalla, Muhammad Ajaz Haroon, former secretary Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Karachi, and former chairman Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Abdul Qadir Shiwani (private person), Tariq Mehmood (private person), Abdul Qayyum (private person), and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed.

According to the NAB, the accused due to their involvement in an illegal allotment of plots in the OCHSL, Karachi, and payment of those plots through fake bank accounts, incurred huge losses to the national exchequer.

