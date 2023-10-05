20 US Democrats express concerns about possible Israel-Saudi deal

WASHINGTON: Twenty Democratic US senators expressed support on Wednesday for a potential Israeli-Saudi normalization deal in a letter to President Joe Biden, but expressed concerns about any US security guarantees or nuclear assistance Riyadh is seeking.

The letter underscored the steep obstacles the Biden administration would face in the US Congress if it is able to broker a landmark agreement that would open diplomatic ties between long-time foes Israel and Saudi Arabia in return for meeting some of Riyadh’s demands.