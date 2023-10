NEW YORK: Gold prices crept lower on Wednesday for the eighth consecutive session as elevated US Treasury yields amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,818.99 per ounce by 10:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT), while US gold futures eased 0.4% to $1,834.50.