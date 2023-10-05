BAFL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.38%)
BIPL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 44.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.73%)
FABL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.53%)
FCCL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
GGL 9.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 95.13 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (5.64%)
HUBC 89.55 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 30.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.04%)
OGDC 98.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PPL 74.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.73%)
PRL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.25%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.5%)
SSGC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.13%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 88.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.2%)
BR100 4,734 Increased By 44 (0.94%)
BR30 16,848 Increased By 164.2 (0.98%)
KSE100 47,080 Increased By 323 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,345 Increased By 143.1 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Twenty US Democrats express concerns about possible Israel-Saudi deal

Reuters Published 05 Oct, 2023 06:23am

WASHINGTON: Twenty Democratic US senators expressed support on Wednesday for a potential Israeli-Saudi normalization deal in a letter to President Joe Biden, but expressed concerns about any US security guarantees or nuclear assistance Riyadh is seeking.

The letter underscored the steep obstacles the Biden administration would face in the US Congress if it is able to broker a landmark agreement that would open diplomatic ties between long-time foes Israel and Saudi Arabia in return for meeting some of Riyadh’s demands.

Joe Biden US Senators US Democrats

Comments

1000 characters

Twenty US Democrats express concerns about possible Israel-Saudi deal

500bps hike in policy rate adds Rs300bn to domestic debt: MoF

Afghanistan transit trade agreement: MoC allows transportation of goods already landed at Karachi

SIFC forum for fast-tracking sell-off process

‘Washing preparation’: FBR to charge 20pc import duty

Approval of new tariff for Kapco plant: Nepra in a fix

Orders that may affect taxpayers: SC asks FBR to gazette, display on website

Jan-Jun 2024: PPRA allows PLL to buy 12 LNG spot cargoes

SECP revises Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020

66.4pc shares of KE: SEP to be given fresh offer: adviser

FBR asked to probe solar panel import scam

Read more stories