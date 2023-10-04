BAFL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.87%)
BIPL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.12%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
FABL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.62%)
FCCL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.85%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (5.22%)
HUBC 89.55 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 30.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.07%)
OGDC 98.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
PIBTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIOC 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
PPL 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.35%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.19%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.04%)
SSGC 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.67%)
UNITY 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8%)
BR100 4,736 Increased By 46.1 (0.98%)
BR30 16,859 Increased By 174.9 (1.05%)
KSE100 47,108 Increased By 351 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,354 Increased By 152.2 (0.94%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks extend losses as rising US yields weigh

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2023 02:02pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks extended losses to a second session on Wednesday as a sell-off in global bond markets hit equity markets, while investors awaited China’s Golden Week holiday data.

Stronger-than-expected U.S. job openings data sent the 10-year yield to the highest since 2007, challenging valuations of global equities. Broader Asian stocks sank to 11-month lows on Wednesday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dipped 0.78%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 1.12%.

Hang Seng Tech Index tumbled 1.71%.

Market turnover remains low as the China-Hong Kong Stock Connect program is closed for the Golden Week holiday in mainland China.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on China’s holiday demand data, which is expected to see some recovery. However, continued concerns over the property sector may offset some of the optimism.

“The initial days of the holiday showed the service consumption recovery remaining strong,” HSBC economists said in a report, citing government data for the first three days of the holiday period, which showed almost 400 million domestic trips were made, rising 75% year-on-year.

Total domestic tourism revenue for the first three days jumped 125% year-on-year to over 340 billion yuan ($46.57 billion), official data showed.

However, demand for property remains sluggish despite policy easing over the last few months.

Citigroup said September sales for 35 listed property companies tracked by the bank were softer-than-expected.

“As some buyers await more easings shortly, September sales only marginally edged up,” Griffin Chan, property analyst at Citigroup, said in a note.

Xiamen-based China SCE Group became the latest developer that defaulted on its debts. The firm said on Wednesday it will suspend trading in its four dollar bonds and explore a holistic solution to all its debt.

China Evergrande failed to sustain its rally, and slumped 12%. Hong Kong-listed mainland property firms lost 1% and is down 38% for the year so far.

Hong Kong shares Hong Kong stocks HSI

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks extend losses as rising US yields weigh

Fiscal adjustment hamstrung by interest payments

Intra-day update: rupee’s winning run continues against US dollar

Open-market: rupee’s upwards march continues

Afghan refugees not involved in Pakistan’s security problems: Taliban

Cipher case: special court adjourns hearing till Oct 9

World Bank projects primary balance at negative 0.4pc

Certain tax policies discourage investment in tradable sector: World Bank

TRG says ‘any association with Zia Chishti’ would damage value of company’s underlying assets

Customs agents, transporters: FBR seeks bank guarantees for Afghan transit goods

Afghan transit commercial goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee on 5 categories

Read more stories