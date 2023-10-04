NDMA chief for formulating ‘National Development Goals’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Tuesday emphasised the importance of formulating “National Development Goals” tailored to Pakistan’s specific needs along with the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

He was speaking at the launching ceremony of a Special Report on “Human Security through Development” by the Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

While addressing the ceremony as the chief guest, the NDMA chairman emphasised the evolving geopolitical landscape worldwide, where human security challenges manifest uniquely in various countries.

He underscored the importance of aligning human security goals with Pakistan’s national capabilities to transform them into tangible realities. He stressed the necessity of making policy adjustments to advance development goals and objectives, stressing that every element of national power must contribute to the nation’s development efforts.

He emphasised the critical role of nurturing a skilled human resource base to effectively address challenges to national progress.

The NDMA chairman also highlighted that Pakistan is transitioning from a reactive stance to a proactive approach in the context of disaster preparedness, disaster management and post-disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction.

In this context, he enumerated the wide range of policy measures and concrete actions initiated by the NDMA including in collaboration with national and international partners.

He emphasised the importance of formulating National Development Goals tailored to Pakistan’s specific needs, underlining that while the SDGs are valuable, each country should also focus on its unique developmental priorities as well.

In his remarks, Director-General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood (retd) emphasised the significance of the special report as a valuable addition to the ongoing discourse on human security in Pakistan.

He noted that while traditional security concerns are vital, they often fall short in addressing the increasingly accentuating non-traditional security threats and challenges.

He pointed out that Pakistan’s National Security Policy (NSP) has rightly prioritised human security as part of a comprehensive national security framework, recognising the numerous security challenges that have impeded the country’s progress towards sustainable development.

Among other things, he stressed the importance of nurturing the young generation, describing them as a valuable asset for the nation and highlighting the need to enhance their skill development for increased human security.

He said that the special report underscores the necessity for a comprehensive approach to tackle the whole range of human security challenges effectively in a holistic and integrated manner and should serve as a roadmap for all the relevant stakeholders.

Other discussants included: Ambassador Shafqat Kakakhel, Chairperson Board of Governors (BoG), SDPI; Aisha Khan, Executive Director Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change; Dr Aliya Khan, former dean Faculty of Social Sciences, QAU, and Faheem Sardar, senior policy specialist, NSD.

Speaking on the occasion, Director ISSI Neelum Nigar highlighted the significance of the CSP report for policymakers, practitioners, and academics, emphasizing its focus on the critical aspects of human security and development within Pakistan.

She underscored the diverse backgrounds of the contributors, which enriched the report with a wealth of insights and perspectives on the subject of human security.

Dr Nigar emphasised that the report thoroughly covers challenges and opportunities in Pakistan’s human security and development domain. Its primary objective is to encourage constructive dialogue and collaboration to address these critical issues, she added.

Ambassador Kakakhel who is also one of the contributors to the report, emphasised the significance of human security for Pakistan.

He noted that in the past decade, the global focus has been on attaining the SDGs, which serve as a blueprint for sustainable human development.

He also highlighted the crucial role of the National Security Policy (NSP) in addressing human security concerns in Pakistan, particularly given its emphasis on national cohesion, which is an integral component of national security.

Aisha Khan emphasized the unpredictability of today’s world, where new human security challenges emerge continuously. She commended the report for its comprehensive coverage, particularly its in-depth exploration of the climate change challenges confronting Pakistan.

Dr Aliya Khan, in her remarks on the report, highlighted the diminishing emphasis on economic development in the discourse on human security in Pakistan. She stressed that in approaching this subject, it is essential to recognise the inter-sectionality of human security, human development and economic society and to prepare accordingly.

Faheem Sardar highlighted that Pakistan’s National Security Policy (NSP) places human security at its core. He noted that Pakistan has been severely impacted by terrorism, resulting in approximately US 0.5 trillion dollars in damages since 2002, which has hindered its efforts to address human security challenges effectively.

Chairman BoG ISSI Ambassador Khalid Mahmood (retired) stated that the global concept of security has evolved, shifting its focus towards non-traditional security issues. He specifically highlighted climate change as one of the most substantial threats to human security in Pakistan and emphasised the urgency of addressing it.

