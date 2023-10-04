Violence in name of religion: CM directs stringent action against miscreants

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office, which decided that stringent action would be taken against those inciting violence in the name of religion and every possible step will be taken to stop the financing of such elements.

The meeting reviewed the steps taken for the protection of life and property of the people in the province.

It was decided that individuals aiding wrongdoers will face intensified scrutiny, with no exceptions for those operating outside the bounds of the law.

The CM ordered an organized crackdown on miscreants and criminal gangs, emphasizing that no faction or gang would be permitted to disrupt the peace of the province.

IG police briefed about the law and order situation in the province, along with updates on legal action taken against miscreants. The meeting also paid tribute to the valiant policemen who thwarted a terrorist attack on the Kundal check post in Mianwali.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, chief secretary, ACS, secretary law, ACS (Home), Addl IG (Special Branch), CCPO, secretary prosecution, Addl IG (CTD), high officials and representatives from law enforcement agencies attended the meeting while RPOs participated through video link.

The CM has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the brutal murder of four innocent children in Kahna and directed to take strict legal action against the accused father. “I have been deeply saddened over the horrific incident and the perpetrator will not escape from the detrimental punishment,” he added.

