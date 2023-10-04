Education tools: Beaconhouse elevates learning with Google

KARACHI: Under the partnership, Tech Valley is offering Beaconhouse a comprehensive teacher training programme in three major cities - Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

The training, facilitated by a Google Certified Educator, touches on the technical aspects of Google for Education tools and devices. It emphasizes pedagogical methods and inclusive technology practices, thereby ensuring a well-rounded and inclusive approach to education. The initiative is aimed at revolutionizing educational experiences for over 100,000 students across Pakistan through integrating Google chrome books with Google with a comprehensive suite Educations plus which provide multitude of educational tools and features.

The training aligns with Beaconhouse's vision to incorporate technology as a crucial instrument to enhance the teaching and learning experience. It integrates technology into instruction, further strengthening relationships among teachers, students, and parents. This integrated approach not only bridges accessibility gaps but also encourages the use of innovative methods to impart quality education.

Chief Operating Officer of Beaconhouse, Ali Ahmad Khan, stated, "We are confident that this partnership with Tech Valley and Google for Education will add significant value to our students’ learning journey by fostering collaboration and inclusivity, and enable us to take the next step towards excellence in education."

CEO of Tech Valley, Umar Farooq, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "Our collaboration with Beaconhouse is a testament to our commitment to modernizing education in Pakistan. With Education Plus licenses and innovative teacher training, we aim to provide an enriched learning experience to students while equipping educators with the tools they need to excel in the digital age."

