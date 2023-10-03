BAFL 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.51%)
BIPL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
CNERGY 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.96%)
DFML 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
FABL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.38%)
FCCL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HBL 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.51%)
HUBC 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.73%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
OGDC 99.36 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.08%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
PPL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.12%)
PRL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 47.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.45%)
SSGC 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.7%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
TRG 88.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.07%)
UNITY 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.34%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.77%)
BR100 4,674 Increased By 47.7 (1.03%)
BR30 16,707 Increased By 137.5 (0.83%)
KSE100 46,627 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,149 Increased By 160.1 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close lower

AFP Published 03 Oct, 2023 06:02am

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday, giving up early gains spurred by a positive Bank of Japan business confidence survey as sentiment reverted to risk-off on renewed concerns over US rates.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.31 percent, or 97.74 points to 31,759.88, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.39 percent, or 8.95 points, at 2,314.44.

After rising 1.4 percent in the morning, Japanese stocks gave up early gains as “it appears that foreign investors who are seeking short-term profits have finished their purchases, while loss-cutting sell orders weighed on the market,” Daiwa Securities said.

The Japanese market enjoyed a rally in early trade as “investor sentiment improved thanks to avoiding of a US government shutdown” over the weekend, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Positive figures from the Bank of Japan’s business confidence survey released before the opening bell also “prompted a risk-on sentiment” in morning trade, IwaiCosmo said.

Confidence among Japan’s largest manufacturers rose as business conditions improved for the second-straight quarter, the central bank’s Tankan survey showed.

Among major manufacturers, business confidence rose to plus nine from plus five three months earlier, beating market expectations of plus six.

The survey reports the difference between the percentage of firms that are upbeat and those that see conditions as unfavourable.

Optimism also grew among non-manufacturers, from plus 23 to plus 27, against market expectations of plus 24.

The dollar fetched 149.65 yen in Asian trade, against 149.40 yen in New York late Friday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group slipped 0.29 percent to 12,205 yen, top train operator East Japan Railway dropped 2.98 percent to 8,300 yen, and airline ANA Holdings fell 2.62 percent to 3,051 yen.

Toyota added 0.35 percent to 2,687 yen. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest gained 2.87 percent to 4,301 yen.

Tokyo stocks US government Japanese stocks Sony Group

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks close lower

Upcoming NFC: FD seeks proposals from ministries, provinces

Cross-border smuggling: Security personnel found involved to face stiff action

Opposition of IMF, World Bank: Plan to have direct credit lines from banks, FIs shelved

PM launches countrywide polio campaign

Insurance industry paid Rs34.3bn against taxes, duties in 2022

PHMA demands application of single law to Sindh industries

PM highlights criticality of technical training programmes

Discos and KE consumers: Nepra notifies periodic adjustment of Rs3.28/unit

Sindh, Punjab to face water shortage in Rabi season

PPP ‘only’ party that wants timely elections: Bilawal

Read more stories