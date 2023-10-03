BAFL 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.51%)
BIPL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
CNERGY 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.96%)
DFML 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
FABL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.38%)
FCCL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HBL 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.51%)
HUBC 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.73%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
OGDC 99.36 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.08%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
PPL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.12%)
PRL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 47.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.45%)
SSGC 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.7%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
TRG 88.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.07%)
UNITY 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.34%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.77%)
BR100 4,674 Increased By 47.7 (1.03%)
BR30 16,707 Increased By 137.5 (0.83%)
KSE100 46,627 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,149 Increased By 160.1 (1%)
Oct 03, 2023
Copper prices rise

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2023 06:02am

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Monday in a relatively quiet session as some Asian markets were on holiday, with investors breathing a sigh of relief after the US government avoided a shutdown.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.7% to $8,326.50 per metric ton by 0728 GMT, nickel gained 1.3% to $18,930, lead advanced 0.5% to $2,181 and zinc increased 0.7% to $2,668.

LME aluminium rose 0.8% to $2,366 a ton and tin edged up 0.1% to $23,955. The US Congress passed a stopgap bill on Saturday to avert a government shutdown, boosting risk-on mode.

The dollar was firm in early Asian trading hours, but started to fall around 0600 GMT when London traders could trade for the first time following Saturday’s news, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Prices of metals were mostly down during early Asian trading hours, but rebounded in tandem with the dollar. Meanwhile, China’s factory activity expanded for the first time in six months in September, official data showed, suggesting a stabilising economy.

However, trading volume was tepid as top metals consumer China is shut for public holidays until Oct. 8.

