BAFL 37.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.07%)
BIPL 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.89%)
BOP 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
DFML 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
FABL 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.72%)
FCCL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
GGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
HBL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 89.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.46%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
MLCF 29.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
OGDC 97.87 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.54%)
PAEL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
PIOC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
PPL 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.89%)
PRL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.06%)
SSGC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TELE 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
TPLP 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
TRG 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.51%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By 41.7 (0.9%)
BR30 16,672 Increased By 102.8 (0.62%)
KSE100 46,575 Increased By 342.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 16,130 Increased By 140.7 (0.88%)
Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah lead declines among Asian currencies

Reuters Published 02 Oct, 2023 11:45am

Thailand’s baht and Indonesian rupiah led falls among Asian emerging market currencies on Monday, as the dollar held firm on prospects of US interest rates staying higher-for-longer, and surging crude prices counted against oil importing economies.

The baht depreciated by up to 0.6% to 36.785 per dollar, on track for its worst day since Aug. 3, as it remained under pressure due to surging oil prices, concerns over a widening fiscal deficit due to higher spending by the new Thai government, and weak economic data.

“Fiscal stimulus of this size is likely to stoke inflation to some extent, especially if it happens alongside the continued recovery in tourism and the positive turn of the global trade cycle,” analysts at HSBC said in a note.

“If the stimulus pushes core CPI higher than what the BoT (Bank of Thailand) already expects for 2024, then there is the risk that the BoT will resume its tightening cycle.”

Analysts at Maybank expect the baht - which has lost 2.7% in September quarter and is down nearly 6% so far this year - sees support for currency at 37.07 and resistance at 36.00.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s benchmark share index was 0.4% higher, after reversing course from a 0.7% decline earlier in the day. Thai shares are the region’s worst performers, with the index 11.6% so far this year.

Thai baht lowest in over 10 months; other Asian FX steady

Elsewhere, the Indonesian rupiah retreated 0.45% to 15,520.00, hovering near its lowest level since Jan. 11, while equities advanced 0.3%.

Data showed annual inflation in Southeast Asia’s largest economy cooled down to 2.28% in September, roughly in line with market forecast, coming in near the lower end of the central bank’s target range.

The Malaysian ringgit and Singapore dollar depreciated 0.2%, while the Philippine peso was largely unchanged.

Equities in the region were largely subdued, with benchmarks in Manila, Singapore, Seoul barely moving.

Asian markets are now awaiting a slew of economic data throughout the week including inflation data from the Philippines and Thailand, and a monetary policy decision from the Reserve Bank of India later this week.

Meanwhile, markets in China and India were closed for public holidays.

Asian currencies Thailand’s baht

