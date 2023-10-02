BAFL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.55%)
BIPL 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.86%)
BOP 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.32%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
DGKC 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.41%)
FABL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
HBL 90.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.24%)
HUBC 89.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.73%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.74%)
MLCF 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.34%)
OGDC 97.79 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.45%)
PAEL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PIOC 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PPL 75.36 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.98%)
PRL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.16%)
SNGP 47.37 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.81%)
SSGC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.74%)
TELE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.15%)
TPLP 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
TRG 89.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.82%)
UNITY 25.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.39%)
BR100 4,682 Increased By 55.7 (1.2%)
BR30 16,718 Increased By 149 (0.9%)
KSE100 46,686 Increased By 453.3 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,179 Increased By 190 (1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cnergyico imports Pakistan’s first private-sector Russian crude cargo

Reuters Published 02 Oct, 2023 09:47am

KARACHI: Pakistan refiner Cnergyico has imported the country’s first private-sector shipment of Russian crude oil, it said on Monday, as the cash-strapped nation takes advantage of Moscow’s discounts on its oil exports.

The South Asian nation has started snapping up crude oil that Russia has discounted after its exports were banned from European markets over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Pakistan’s first cargo, imported by the government, arrived in June and a second government-to-government shipment is under negotiation.

It had been assumed that private imports would not be commercially viable because, among other things, cargoes have to be split and transferred to smaller ships as Pakistan’s ports cannot handle large tankers.

Aramco, TotalEnergies sign $11bn contract to build petrochemicals complex in Saudi Arabia

But Cnergyico used its single point mooring, which can accommodate deep-draft tankers, a company spokesman said in response to questions from Reuters.

The crude is to be refined at the company’s refinery in the southwestern city of Hub. Processing the 100,000-metric-ton shipment of Urals crude “marks an important milestone for the company and for the country as well,” said the spokesman.

“It demonstrates the company’s capabilities and readiness to refine different types and complexities of crude oil.”

Cnergyico operates the largest refinery in Pakistan, with a capacity of 156,000 barrels per day (bpd), accounting for one-third of a national capacity of 450,000 bpd. It is the only refinery with its own single point mooring.

Cnergyico plans to sell gasoline and diesel refined from the Urals crude locally, and export furnace oil, or fuel oil, typically used in industrial boilers, power plants and ship engines.

“There is ample demand for furnace oil in the global market, which can help Pakistan generate foreign exchange,” the spokesman said.

Cnergyico conducted due diligence and consulted with external sanctions counsel to ensure the import of Russian oil did not violate sanctions, he said.

Pakistan aims to import 100,000 bpd from Russia this year, which would account for the bulk of its total imports, help address a foreign-exchange crisis and keep a lid on record inflation. Last year, Pakistan’s total crude imports registered at 154,000 bpd.

The government paid in Chinese yuan for its first import of discounted Russian crude, which went to state-owned Pakistan Refinery Ltd.

Cnergyico declined to comment on what currency it used to pay for its Russian cargo.

A source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters that Cnergyico will also pay in yuan through a letter of credit from a Chinese Bank.

Pakistan receives first shipment of Russian LPG, Russian embassy says

The benefits of the Russian discounts, however, are being offset by increased shipping costs and the lower-quality fuels produced from the heavy sour Urals crude grade compared with products refined from crude from Pakistan’s main suppliers, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, analysts say.

Cnergyico said it expects to make the Russian imports viable through the export of furnace oil to generate foreign exchange.

Pakistan United Arab Emirates Oil prices Brent crude Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russian crude Urals crude Pakistan refiner Cnergyico pakistan import lpg Pakistan Refinery Ltd

Comments

1000 characters
Ch K A Nye Oct 02, 2023 10:32am
So why aren't we using Yuan to pay for all our imports from China?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Cnergyico imports Pakistan’s first private-sector Russian crude cargo

PPIB urges SBP to clear $700m dues of power projects

PD proposes gas prices for Mari-based fertiliser plants

Security and stability in country: Religious leaders say fully support army

Uplift loans, advances: Govt fixes rate of mark-up

Dasu transmission line scam probe: Composition of Senate panel may be changed

Chinese investor: Two local traders booked for ‘defrauding’

Settlement of employees’ obligations: SME Bank allowed to use available surplus funds

US Congress averts govt shutdown

Terrorist attacks: Xi, Li extend condolences to President, PM

Read more stories