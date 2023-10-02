BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Pakistan

Govt to crush terrorist groups with full force: Achakzai

NNI Published 02 Oct, 2023 06:33am

QUETTA: Following the deadly suicide attack in Mastung, Caretaker Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Sunday said that the provincial government would crush the terrorist groups with ‘full force’.

“Enough is enough. We will not wait for terrorists to come and attack … now we will go after them,” the caretaker minister said while addressing a press conference here today.

Responding to a question, Jan Achakzai said that investigation into the Mastung blast was under way and he could not share details of it. However, he vowed, that the government and law enforcement agencies would crush the terrorist groups with ‘full force’.

About the Mastung blast, the minister noted that forensic department of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was carrying out investigation. “Suicide bomber was between 15 to 17 years old boy,” he claimed, adding that the teams have recovered some organs of the suicide bomber sent to Lahore for forensic tests.

Meanwhile, Achakzai also announced that the families of the martyrs would be provided financial assistance. Detailing the financial package, he said every martyr’s family would be given Rs1.5 million, Rs0.5m would be distributed to the critically injured and Rs0.2m to the nominally injured by the provincial government. He further said that the Balochistan government was also in talks with the Centre to improve the package.

The caretaker minister also said that security protocols were being revisited in the wake of the incident and any loopholes would be plugged.

