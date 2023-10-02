Three KP varsities sign MoU on cooperation

PESHAWAR: The University of Chitral, University of Swabi and Women University Swabi have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote research and academic cooperation, besides enabling students to initiate joint ventures to learn from each other expertise.

The MoU was signed by Vice Chancellor of Chitral University Prof Dr Zahir Shah and his counterpart Swabi University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Jamal Khattak who is also the Vice Chancellor of Women University Swabi.

On this occasion, Dr. Sahib Khan, Assistant Professor, Dr. Nazim Rahim (Registrar), Dr. Muhammad Roman (Director ORIC), Dr. Yasir Arafat (Director QEC), Dr. Nadeem Hassan (Director Admin), Dr. Kafayatullah HOD English, Dr. Saiful Mujahid, Assistant Professor, Dr. Rizwanullah, and Shakeel (PRO) were also present.

