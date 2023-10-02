USAID, ERDA organise 2-day training workshop for women entrepreneurs

PESHAWAR: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Economic Recovery and Development Activity (ERDA) organized two-day “Training on Business Proposal Writing” for women entrepreneurs and startups.

The training was part of the efforts of both organizations towards the uplift of women-led businesses and start-ups in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its Newly Merged Districts (NMDs). This initiative aims to address the increasing access to finance challenges and gender gaps faced by women entrepreneurs in the region. Women entrepreneurs have significant untapped potential in this region but they face various challenges, including limited access to finance and inadequate business proposal writing skills.

The training empowers women-led enterprises to craft compelling business proposals, thereby enabling them to secure funding to accelerate and expand their ventures and make a significant impact in the private sector.

Vice president of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries (WCCI), Anila Khalid said “Women entrepreneurs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and NMDs have been facing challenges, including limited access to finance. USAID-ERDA’s ‘Business Proposal Writing’ training is a significant step towards bridging this gap and empowering women to overcome obstacles in their entrepreneurial journey.”

“Our goal is to enhance the technical knowledge and capacity of women entrepreneurs and startups in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and NMDs, enabling them to write winning business proposals and secure financial resources. We believe that this training will contribute to economic growth by promoting women’s participation in business, said Chief of Party, USAID-ERDA, Shad Muhammad.

The training covered essential aspects of business communication, business proposal writing, and fundraising. Sources of fundraising at national and international level were discussed. A few successful business proposals developed by women entrepreneurs who have received external financial support were also demonstrated.

“The training has given us the tools and knowledge to articulate our business ideas effectively. I now feel more confident in approaching financial institutions for support to expand my business, said Sakina Afridi, a trainee and owner of the Plausibility business.

Through the impartation of these indispensable skills, USAID-ERDA aspires to empower women entrepreneurs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and NMDs, unlocking their potential and propelling the economic development of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and NMDs.

