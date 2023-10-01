11.8-kg LPG cylinder: OGRA notifies Rs246.15 price increase for October

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), on Saturday notified 8.7 percent or Rs246.15 increase in 11.8-kg domestic LPG cylinder for October 2023 ahead of winter. Giving reason, the regulator stated LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US dollar exchange rate.

As compared to previous month, Saudi Aramco-CP has increased by 9.53 per cent and average dollar exchange rate has gone up by 1.15 per cent resulting to increase in LPG consumer price by Rs246.15 per domestic cylinder.

The price of LPG cylinder for domestic consumer has been fixed at Rs3079.64 per cylinder which was Rs2,833.49 per cylinder. Per ton price of LPG has increased from Rs20,860.36 to Rs260,986.69 in October from Rs240,126.33 previous month of September.

Pakistan received its first shipment of LPG from Russia, Moscow’s embassy in Islamabad said on Tuesday, marking Islamabad’s second major Russian energy purchase.

The shipment, which the embassy said was delivered with Iranian help, comes after Pakistan received its first-ever delivery of Russian crude under a deal struck between the two countries earlier this year.

The reliance on LPG has increased manifold following loadshedding in system gas and unavailability of RLNG cargo on spot purchase because of higher prices of commodity.

