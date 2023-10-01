Punjab cabinet holds emergency meeting on Jaranwala incident

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over an emergency meeting of the Provincial Cabinet at CM Office in which the inquiry report of the Jaranwala tragedy incident was submitted.

The Punjab Cabinet took back its decision to constitute a JIT after the submission of an inquiry report of the Jaranwala tragedy incident. The Punjab Cabinet during its meeting granted approval to establish more tehsils in Punjab. With the establishment of new tehsils, the total number of tehsils in Lahore will be nine on the whole. A special committee was constituted during the meeting to ascertain the division of Lahore according to administrative level. Provincial Ministers, Advisers, Chief Secretary and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Moreover, the CM visited various police stations from Friday late night till early in the morning and inspected the Police Station Factory Area Sheikhupura and Police Station Shafiqabad Bund Road. The CM Naqvi expressed his severe indignation over non-registration of FIR relating to mobile theft and dacoity incidents within 24 hours and ordered to immediately remove SHO from his post. He also reviewed the progress being made on the citizens’ applications at the front desk. He reviewed the front desk, Malkhana, Moharar room, investigation room and other sections.

The CM participated as a chief guest in the International Milad-e- Mustafa (SAW) Conference held at Data Darbar on Saturday. Scholars and reciters from Egypt, Turkiye, Tanzania and other countries also participated in the conference.

The CM welcomed the Vice Chancellor of Al-Azhar University Egypt and Professors of Hadith Muhammad Al Nasr and Osama Bin Hassan. The reciters coming from foreign countries recited the Holy Quran in a highly impressive manner.

