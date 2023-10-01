BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,569 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

LCCI president successfully completes one-year term

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2023 02:59am

LAHORE: President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar on Saturday successfully completed one year of his presidency and pledged to continue his untiring efforts for the cause of trade, industry and economy.

In a statement, LCCI President Kashif Anwar termed his meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Muneer the most important happening during his first year as President LCCI saying that the economic outcomes were unbelievable as dollar flight arrested immediately and stock market witnessed a great boom.

Giving a summarized overview of his performance during a year, Kashif Anwar said that the US Ambassador visited LCCI after a long time. A crucial meeting with the Indian Deputy High Commissioner was also held at LCCI.

Besides this, Ambassadors, High Commissioners and trade delegations of various countries including European Union, China, Belgium, Iran, Tunis, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Vietnam, Indonesia, UK also visited LCCI to have detailed deliberations on mutual trade and economic ties.

He said that he had more than one meeting with President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, then Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Finance and other ministers, Chairman FBR and other top authorities. He said that NEPRA Chief, SNGPL GM, Commissioner Lahore and various other authorities were also invited at LCCI to discuss the issues being faced by the business community.

Kashif Anwar said that LCCI had inked MoUs with various hospitals, labs, colleges and universities to secure modern facilities for LCCI members and staff on concessional rates. He said that Lahore Chamber also held Export Trophy, IT Awards and Ambassadors Dinner successfully. LCCI also organized Seerat-un-Nabi Conference and ASEAN Conference.

While giving a recipe for economic revival of the country and his goals for the next year, LCCI President said that the Charter of Economy should be one of our top priorities as it is the only solution to economic challenges. He said that every patriot Pakistani should pay his due taxes and should be in the tax net. Since assuming the role of President at LCCI, he has been actively working to expand the tax base by engaging every association and individual who visits LCCI.

President LCCI said that the expansion of the tax base would remain elusive as long as the grey economy remains unincorporated, unable to contribute to the formal, white economy. We hope that in near future the issues like rate of inflation, devaluation, interest rate and cost of doing business will get resolved.

He said that the remittances have decreased by 4 billion dollars in the last year. Many problems are caused by devaluation. FDI is not coming into the country due to high cost of doing business.

Kashif Anwar said that we want to increase exports but the priority should be to reduce imports and that will be through industrialization and import substitution. He said that there is a problem with MDI fixed charges. It should be resolved. Regulatory duties and customs duties should be abolished on raw materials which are not manufactured in this country. Kashif Anwar added that the interest rate is 22 percent. If it decreases, the business cost will decrease.

He said that solar and alternative energy should be made mandatory for houses of more than one kanal. Work should be started on reservoirs and dams, especially Kalabagh Dam, to avoid floods. He said that Loss-making State Owned Enterprises should be privatized.

Kashif Anwar said that SMEs should be promoted. They should be given easy access to loans. Banks should be asked to ease conditions for loans. He said that the steps should be taken to regulate the undeclared money. He said that the confidence of overseas Pakistanis should be restored. He said that government’s work on climate change is commendable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Arif Alvi FBR LCCI Kashif Anwar ASEAN Conference

Comments

1000 characters

LCCI president successfully completes one-year term

Meeting with Dr Shamshad: Banks, DFIs agree to set up private equity, venture funds

Israel, Saudi moving towards ‘framework’ for deal: US

Moscow Format Consultations: Afghan govt asked to eliminate terrorist groups

ECP’s preliminary delimitation: Fafen raises issue with population variation

Income Tax return filing deadline extended to Oct 31

GCC, Pakistan sign FTA

President dismisses FBR’s appeal against expats

Rs63bn more than the target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.041trn

Elections on Oct 21-22: PTBA issues provisional list of candidates

Q1 SRB collection up 44pc to Rs52.12bn YoY

Read more stories