FBR confirms tax return filing deadline extended by 1 month

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday said the date of date of filing income tax returns for Tax Year 2023 has been extended to October 31, 2023, stressing that no further extension would be granted.

“In view of the demand of trade bodies and various tax bar associations, it has been decided that the date of filing of income tax return for Tax Year 2023 is extended to 31st October, 2023,” it stated on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“However, no further extension for filing of said return shall be granted.”

Business Recorder had earlier reported that the FBR may grant a one-month extension in filing of income tax return forms.