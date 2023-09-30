BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,569 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Maldives President Solih facing uphill re-election battle

AFP Published 30 Sep, 2023 10:50am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MALÉ: Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih was a career politician unexpectedly propelled to the presidency after other contenders were jailed or exiled.

The 61-year-old on Saturday faces an uphill battle for re-election in the archipelago, best known for its pristine beaches and celebrity tourists.

Solih held no important office before his surprise win in 2018 over Abdulla Yameen, which halted a slide towards autocracy that had isolated the Maldives from its traditional friends.

He was drafted at the last minute to replace his mentor, Mohamed Nasheed, himself a former president, who was disqualified after a conviction on spurious terrorism charges.

Solih quashed Nasheed’s conviction and those of several other politicians viewed as potential threats by Yameen, who is now serving an 11-year sentence for corruption.

But the two erstwhile allies fell out after Solih vetoed Nasheed’s push for political reforms that would have devolved powers to him in parliament.

After Nasheed was wounded in a 2021 motorcycle bomb attack blamed on Islamist extremists, his supporters accused Solih of not doing enough to apprehend those responsible.

The tensions between them came to a head in January when both sought the MDP’s nomination for the September 9 presidential election and Solih won.

Nasheed accused him of rigging the ballot – a charge denied by Solih – and quit the party.

Maldives leader seeks allies as polls head for second round

The release of political prisoners at the start of his tenure prompted hopes Solih would liberalise a country that only introduced multi-party democracy in 2008.

But his administration has been accused of stifling dissent and restricting the press, with a law passed last year compelling journalists to name their sources.

“The space for freedom of the media in the Maldives has sharply deteriorated,” Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in May.

Solih was a distant second in the presidential election’s first round earlier in September, winning 39 percent of the vote while frontrunner Mohamed Muizzu got 46 percent.

The two men will compete in a run-off Saturday with Muizzu, a member of Yameen’s party, campaigning on reducing the archipelago’s reliance on traditional benefactor India.

Human Rights Watch Maldives Abdulla Yameen President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih

Comments

1000 characters

Maldives President Solih facing uphill re-election battle

KSE-100 sees 12% increase in 3Q2023 amid positive sentiment

Economic revival plan: Tax on retail, agri and real estate sectors may be revised: MoF

Pakistan 'finalises' free trade agreement with GCC

At least 53 dead, several injured as 'suicide blast' jolts Balochistan’s Mastung

New York flooded by heavy rains, subway partly paralyzed

Pakistan suffer humiliating loss in World Cup warm-up

Will not be in govt’s control if Imran legally barred from polls: PM Kakar

Security on high alert in Karachi after Mastung blast: police

Sindh caretaker CM orders inquiry into killing of 4 villagers in Sakrand

Twin blasts inside mosque in KP’s Hangu leave at least 5 dead, dozens injured

Read more stories