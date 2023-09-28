BAFL 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
Cricket World Cup: India factfile

  • This is the first time that India is hosting an entire 50 overs World Cup
AFP Published 28 Sep, 2023 12:04pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Cricket World Cup factfile on India:

World ranking

1

Match schedule (GMT)

Oct 08: v Australia at Chennai (0830)

Oct 11: v Afghanistan at New Delhi (0830)

Oct 14: v Pakistan at Ahmedabad (0830)

Oct 19: v Bangladesh at Pune (0830)

Oct 22: v New Zealand at Dharamsala (0830)

Oct 29: v England at Lucknow (0830)

Nov 02: v Sri Lanka at Mumbai (0830)

Nov 05: v South Africa at Kolkata (0830)

Nov 12: v Netherlands at Bengaluru (0830)

Squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Leading run-scorer in squad

Virat Kohli: 13,083 runs; highest score 183; average 57.38; Hundreds 47, Fifties 66

Leading wicket-taker in squad

Ravindra Jadeja: 204 wickets; best bowling 5-36; average 36.95

Previous world cup appearances

1975: Group stage

1979: Group stage

1983: Champions

1987: Semi-finals

1991: Round-robin stage

1996: Semi-finals

1999: Super Six

2003: Runners-up

2007: Group stage

2011: Champions

2015: Semi-finals

2019: Semi-finals

What the captain says

“A person can’t change overnight with his success or failures. I don’t think one result or one championship can change me as a person. I have not changed as a person in the last 16 years and I don’t think anything needs to change on that front.”

  • Rohit Sharma shrugging off the pressure of playing at home.
