Cricket World Cup: India factfile
- This is the first time that India is hosting an entire 50 overs World Cup
NEW DELHI: Cricket World Cup factfile on India:
World ranking
1
Match schedule (GMT)
Oct 08: v Australia at Chennai (0830)
Oct 11: v Afghanistan at New Delhi (0830)
Oct 14: v Pakistan at Ahmedabad (0830)
Oct 19: v Bangladesh at Pune (0830)
Oct 22: v New Zealand at Dharamsala (0830)
Oct 29: v England at Lucknow (0830)
Nov 02: v Sri Lanka at Mumbai (0830)
Nov 05: v South Africa at Kolkata (0830)
Nov 12: v Netherlands at Bengaluru (0830)
Squad
Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav
Leading run-scorer in squad
Virat Kohli: 13,083 runs; highest score 183; average 57.38; Hundreds 47, Fifties 66
Leading wicket-taker in squad
Ravindra Jadeja: 204 wickets; best bowling 5-36; average 36.95
Previous world cup appearances
1975: Group stage
1979: Group stage
1983: Champions
1987: Semi-finals
1991: Round-robin stage
1996: Semi-finals
1999: Super Six
2003: Runners-up
2007: Group stage
2011: Champions
2015: Semi-finals
2019: Semi-finals
What the captain says
“A person can’t change overnight with his success or failures. I don’t think one result or one championship can change me as a person. I have not changed as a person in the last 16 years and I don’t think anything needs to change on that front.”
- Rohit Sharma shrugging off the pressure of playing at home.
