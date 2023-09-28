BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
Sep 28, 2023
Pakistan

SNGPL continues raids in Punjab, imposes Rs8.325m fine

Recorder Report Published 28 Sep, 2023 05:33am

LAHORE: During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 188 connections while imposing fine of Rs8.325 million and 277 under billing cases processed In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 10 connections on illegal use of gas and another 09 on use of compressor, 40 under billing cases processed and Rs1 million booked against under billing.

In Bahawalpur, the regional team disconnected 08 connections on use of compressor while another 03 against illegal use of gas. In Multan, the company disconnected 18 connections on illegal use of gas, 12 disconnected on the use of compressor and 6 under billing cases processed. In Sheikhupura, the company disconnected 21 connections on illegal use of gas and 66 under billing cases processed.

In Peshawar, the company disconnected 47 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections. One million has been booked against gas theft. In Rawalpindi the regional team disconnected five gas connections on illegal use of gas.

SNGPL’s team in Mardan disconnected four connections on illegal use of gas, 100 under billing cases processed and 210HM3 Volume booked against domestic under billing cases while imposing fine of Rs1.8 million booked against gas theft and Rs0.355 million booked against under billing.

In Sialkot, the company disconnected 3 connections on use of compressor and 2 disconnected on illegal use of gas, Rs0.12 million booked against gas theft. In Sargodha 28 under billing cases processed and 18HM3 Volume has been booked against Theft.

The regional team in Gujranwala 149 under billing cases processed and 06 meters were disconnected on the use of compressor, 14 disconnected on illegal use of gas. The region also imposed fine of Rs01 million under billing cases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

