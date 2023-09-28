‘Lahore Lahore Hai’: Cultural events from Oct 27th

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Amir Mir has announced that a diverse range of cultural events would be held in Punjab from October 27 to November 12, all under the banner of ‘Lahore Lahore Hai’.

The information and culture department will illuminate the rich tapestry of Punjab’s culture through the medium of arts and crafts; additionally, it will orchestrate classical, folk, and pop music gatherings, along with hosting ‘mushairas’ in various local languages, including Punjabi and Urdu, he said while addressing a meeting held on Wednesday to review preparations for this cultural exhibition in Punjab.

He further said the event promises to showcase traditional dances, mesmerizing performing arts and evocative painting exhibitions spanning an array of themes. Puppet shows will enchant the young audience, while the youth will celebrate in the traditional and commercial theatre offerings, he added.

He emphasized that in accordance with its mission, his ministry will ensure active participation of both students and artists in the performing arts exhibition.

“Alhamra Arts Council will be the venue for competitive events between different commercial theatres. Alongside established performers, budding talents will be accorded opportunities in the music programmes. Notably, historical sites and venues under the department’s purview will be repurposed to host these enriching cultural endeavors,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023