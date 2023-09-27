BAFL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
BIPL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.03%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.64%)
DFML 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.08%)
DGKC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.37%)
FABL 22.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FCCL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.29%)
FFL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.9%)
GGL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
HBL 90.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.77%)
HUBC 87.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.42%)
MLCF 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.99%)
OGDC 96.80 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.76%)
PAEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
PIBTL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.79%)
PIOC 86.01 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.49%)
PPL 73.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.32%)
PRL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 46.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
SSGC 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
TRG 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.64%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,657 Increased By 12.8 (0.28%)
BR30 16,632 Increased By 86.6 (0.52%)
KSE100 46,400 Increased By 122.4 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,186 Increased By 34.2 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India would look into any ‘specific’ info on Sikh separatist killing in Canada

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2023 10:40am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, said on Tuesday that India has told Canada it was open to looking into any “specific” or “relevant” information it provides on the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week that Ottawa had credible intelligence linking Indian agents to the murder, prompting an angry initial reaction from New Delhi, which denies the allegation.

Sikh separatist killing: US says it expects India to work with Canada on case

Asked about the allegations at a Council on Foreign Relations event in New York, Jaishankar detailed India’s response in diplomatic engagements.

“One, we told the Canadians that this is not the government of India’s policy,” he said. “Two, we told the Canadians saying that look, if you have something specific, if you have something relevant, you know, let us know - we are open to looking at it.”

India last week suspended new visas for Canadians and asked Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence in the country, citing what it called a deteriorating security environment.

India had been “badgering the Canadians” about its claims that organized criminals are based there, a reference to separatists like Nijjar, he said, adding that India had made “a large number of extradition requests.”

Punjab’s Sikhs fear Canada-India row threatens them at home, abroad

“The picture is not complete without the context,” he added. “You also have to appreciate that in the last few years, Canada actually has seen a lot of organized crime, you know, relating to, you know, the secessionist forces, organized-crime, violence, extremism, they’re all very, very deeply mixed up.”

Allies of Canada, including the United States, have cautiously expressed concern over the claims and urged India to cooperate with Canada’s investigation.

Canadian Sikh group urges followers to protest outside Indian embassies

The U.S. ambassador to Canada told Canadian television that some information on the case had been gathered by the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, which includes the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK.

India australia Canada New Delhi Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Hardeep Singh Nijjar Sikh separatist killing

Comments

1000 characters
Haris Sep 27, 2023 12:01pm
Ab aya na line pay
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

India would look into any ‘specific’ info on Sikh separatist killing in Canada

Intra-day update: rupee’s winning run against US dollar continues

Open-market: rupee appreciates further against US dollar

At least 6 dead in rocket launcher shell explosion in Sindh’s Kandhkot

Raast platform: SBP set to launch ‘P2M’ payment system

Oil prices climb as markets focus on supply tightness

EPCL extends gas supply deal with SSGC till October 15

Many IT cos parking USD outside country: minister

Solar panel case: Further probe under way to uncover ‘startling’ facts

Breaking nexus with electricity thieves: Transfers of Discos’ operational staff on the cards

Read more stories