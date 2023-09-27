BAFL 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
Sep 27, 2023
World

US army chief and allies discuss Asia-Pacific in India

AFP Published 27 Sep, 2023 06:08am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Army chiefs and senior officers from 30 countries including the United States met in India Tuesday to discuss threats facing the Asia-Pacific region, in the face of concern at an increasingly assertive China.

US Army chief Randy George said the region was “critically important”, speaking to reporters alongside his Indian counterpart Manoj Pande, and vowed to boost cooperation to “maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific”.

Generals from Japan and Australia, which make up the “Quad” defence cooperation forum alongside Washington and New Delhi, also took part, as did Britain and France.

As the generals met, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing would oppose the “wanton expansion of military alliances”, the latest in a string of warnings as Washington deepens security ties in the Asia-Pacific.

Beijing has long said that any effort to establish a NATO-like military alliance in the Asia-Pacific would provoke conflict.

India China US NATO Wang Yi military alliance Asia Pacific region US Army chief Randy George Manoj Pande

