Sep 27, 2023
Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2023 06:47am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (September 26, 2023).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)         288.00    291.00   UK POUND            350.00   356.00
SAUDIA RIYAL        76.80     77.50   AUD $               184.00   189.00
UAE DIRHAM          80.50     81.50   CAD $               213.00   218.00
EURO               305.00    310.00   CHINESE YUAN         39.00    43.00
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

