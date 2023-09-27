KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (September 26, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 288.00 291.00 UK POUND 350.00 356.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 76.80 77.50 AUD $ 184.00 189.00
UAE DIRHAM 80.50 81.50 CAD $ 213.00 218.00
EURO 305.00 310.00 CHINESE YUAN 39.00 43.00
=========================================================================
