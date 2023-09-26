Intelligence Bureau decides to withdraw plea against Faizabad verdict

In a significant development, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has decided to withdraw its review petition against the Supreme Court’s verdict on the 2017 sit-in by the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) at Faizabad in Islamabad, Aaj News reported.

IB Director General Fuad Asadullah Khan on Tuesday wrote a letter approving the withdrawal of the review petition.

A three-person bench, presided over by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, was scheduled to consider the petitions on September 28.

Justices Aminuddin Khan and Athar Minallah are also on the bench.

The bureau’s review petition is one of eight petitions filed against the verdict authored by Justice Qazi Faez Isa years before he took oath as the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The defense ministry, army, navy, and air force chiefs had been ordered by the judgment to discipline any members of their command who were found to have violated the terms of their oath.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Ministry of Defence, the Intelligence Bureau, the Election Commission of Pakistan, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), the former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, and politician Ejazul Haq are among the other petitioners

Separately, Shiekh Rasheed’s counsel has appealed to the court that the matter should be put off from September 28. .