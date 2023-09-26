Flood-hit people: EU releases another €1m humanitarian aid

ISLAMABAD: The EU has released an additional €1 million in humanitarian aid to respond to the floods that have affected Pakistan in the past weeks, which have directly or indirectly affected some 900,000 people, said the EU Mission to Pakistan here on Monday.

In a statement, the EU Mission said the funding would help address the most pressing needs of vulnerable people in the provinces of Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), as the areas hit the hardest.

“One year after the tragic floods that caused tremendous suffering in Pakistan, the EU remains committed to helping those most in need.

As a new rain season has again displaced thousands of people in parts of the country, this additional EU funding will help support vulnerable communities as they try to recover their former lives,” said Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenari in a statement.

The statement further added that the fresh allocation will be used to provide multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance to those who remain displaced, as well as those who have returned to their place of origin, given the level of damage to houses and key basic services such as water and sanitation or health.

As the winter season approaches, multi-purpose cash assistance, shelter and non-food items will be prioritised.

