BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
BOP 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.68%)
CNERGY 3.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
DGKC 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
FABL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
GGL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
HBL 94.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
HUBC 87.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.89%)
MLCF 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.13%)
OGDC 96.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
PAEL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.38%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
PIOC 85.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
PPL 74.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PRL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TELE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 90.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.13%)
UNITY 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,649 Increased By 25.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,394 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,219 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Flood-hit people: EU releases another €1m humanitarian aid

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2023 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: The EU has released an additional €1 million in humanitarian aid to respond to the floods that have affected Pakistan in the past weeks, which have directly or indirectly affected some 900,000 people, said the EU Mission to Pakistan here on Monday.

In a statement, the EU Mission said the funding would help address the most pressing needs of vulnerable people in the provinces of Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), as the areas hit the hardest.

“One year after the tragic floods that caused tremendous suffering in Pakistan, the EU remains committed to helping those most in need.

As a new rain season has again displaced thousands of people in parts of the country, this additional EU funding will help support vulnerable communities as they try to recover their former lives,” said Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenari in a statement.

The statement further added that the fresh allocation will be used to provide multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance to those who remain displaced, as well as those who have returned to their place of origin, given the level of damage to houses and key basic services such as water and sanitation or health.

As the winter season approaches, multi-purpose cash assistance, shelter and non-food items will be prioritised.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

EU floods Humanitarian Aid flood hit people Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Flood-hit people: EU releases another €1m humanitarian aid

CDWP approves two uplift projects worth Rs2.42bn

Wholesale, retail prices of essential commodities: NPMC underscores need for reducing gap

Sugar, poultry, auto and cement sectors: Dysfunctional Competition Tribunal unable to take decisions, Shamshad told

PD asked to place KE-related issues before CCER meeting

SIFC seeks report on approach to dialogue with India

Avoiding financial implications: Power Div asked to revise FGOs of GPPs

Digital loans: SECP issues requirements for NBFCs

FTO orders: FBR devises new strategy for filing review pleas

Reform of Power Discos: IFC official shares vital steps with Fawad

Protected gas consumers: Rs500 per mmbtu gas tariff hike under study

Read more stories