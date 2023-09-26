BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
BOP 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.68%)
CNERGY 3.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
DGKC 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
FABL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
GGL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
HBL 94.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
HUBC 87.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.89%)
MLCF 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.13%)
OGDC 96.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
PAEL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.38%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
PIOC 85.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
PPL 74.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PRL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TELE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 90.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.13%)
UNITY 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,660 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 16,656 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 46,394 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 16,219 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gohar Ejaz becomes founding member of Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana

Press Release Published 26 Sep, 2023 06:53am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

KARACHI: Federal Minister Commerce and Industries Government of Pakistan and owner of Lake City Project Dr Gohar Ejaz, renowned industrialist and businessmen Zubair Motiwala, Aamir Fayyaz and Shaukat Ahmed visited Naya Nazimabad and became founding members of Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana.

He highly appreciated the facilities provided in Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana. They appreciated the efforts of Arif Habib for providing such state-of-the-art international standard facilities.

They were very impressed by the magnificent architecture of the Jama Masjid of Naya Nazimabad wherein ten thousand Muslims can perform their prayers at the same time.

Gohar Ejaz congratulated Arif Habib for providing an international standard sporting & recreational club for the people of Karachi. He appreciated the vision of Arif Habib in transforming Naya Nazimabad into a sports city and providing a clean and green environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Arif Habib Naya Nazimabad Gohar Ejaz Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana

Comments

1000 characters

Gohar Ejaz becomes founding member of Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana

CDWP approves two uplift projects worth Rs2.42bn

Wholesale, retail prices of essential commodities: NPMC underscores need for reducing gap

Sugar, poultry, auto and cement sectors: Dysfunctional Competition Tribunal unable to take decisions, Shamshad told

Avoiding financial implications: Power Div asked to revise FGOs of GPPs

PD asked to place KE-related issues before CCER meeting

SIFC seeks report on approach to dialogue with India

Digital loans: SECP issues requirements for NBFCs

Protected gas consumers: Rs500 per mmbtu gas tariff hike under study

Reform of Power Discos: IFC official shares vital steps with Fawad

FTO orders: FBR devises new strategy for filing review pleas

Read more stories