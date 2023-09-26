Gohar Ejaz becomes founding member of Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana

KARACHI: Federal Minister Commerce and Industries Government of Pakistan and owner of Lake City Project Dr Gohar Ejaz, renowned industrialist and businessmen Zubair Motiwala, Aamir Fayyaz and Shaukat Ahmed visited Naya Nazimabad and became founding members of Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana.

He highly appreciated the facilities provided in Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana. They appreciated the efforts of Arif Habib for providing such state-of-the-art international standard facilities.

They were very impressed by the magnificent architecture of the Jama Masjid of Naya Nazimabad wherein ten thousand Muslims can perform their prayers at the same time.

Gohar Ejaz congratulated Arif Habib for providing an international standard sporting & recreational club for the people of Karachi. He appreciated the vision of Arif Habib in transforming Naya Nazimabad into a sports city and providing a clean and green environment.

