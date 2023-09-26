BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
Moscow Format moot: Asif Durrani to represent Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2023 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan former Ambassador Asif Durrani will represent Pakistan in the forthcoming meeting of the "Moscow Format" being held at the Russian city, Kazan, on September 29.

The fifth meeting of the "Moscow Format" on Afghanistan is scheduled to be held in Kazan, and the countries of the region will discuss the current situation in Afghanistan including intra-Afghan issues, reconciliation, security and post-conflict restoration of the country.

Foreign Office sources said that Ambassador Durrani will represent Pakistan at the meeting and present the country’s point of view on the prevailing security and political situation of Afghanistan.

Pakistan is expected to raise its concerns over the presence of certain militant groups in Afghanistan involved in terrorism, such as the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and IS-KP.

Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is also scheduled to lead the Afghan interim government delegation to the meeting.

The Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan, launched in 2017, is a regional platform on Afghanistan involving the special envoys of Russia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, China, and India.

