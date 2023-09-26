KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (September 25, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 290.00 293.00 UK POUND 360.00 364.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 77.20 78.00 AUD $ 190.00 195.00
UAE DIRHAM 80.20 81.00 CAD $ 217.00 222.00
EURO 310.00 313.00 CHINESE YUAN 40.00 44.00
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments