BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
BOP 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.68%)
CNERGY 3.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
DGKC 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
FABL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
GGL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
HBL 94.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
HUBC 87.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.89%)
MLCF 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.13%)
OGDC 96.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
PAEL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.38%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
PIOC 85.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
PPL 74.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PRL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TELE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 90.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.13%)
UNITY 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,649 Increased By 25.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,394 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,219 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France to 'take back control' of power prices, Macron says

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2023 12:31am

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday his government would "take back control" of electricity prices by year end.

Without spelling out what steps he would take to do so, Macron said state ownership of utility EDF and France's nuclear fleet would help achieve this.

"There is a point that is key for our competitiveness, and we will announce it in October, and that is to take back control of electricity prices," Macron said as he announced a multi-year environmental plan.

"We'll be able to announce in October electricity prices that are in line with our competitiveness," he said, adding that this would apply to households and businesses.

EU agrees ‘roadmap’ to contain energy prices

"By the end of the year we will regain control of the price of electricity, at the French and European level," he said.

An Elysee official said that would be achieved via a French energy law, to act on the fact that gas prices have inflated electricity prices in Europe, and in particular in France, amid the Ukraine war.

That would be done without waiting for a reform in the works at European Union level to be wrapped up, the official said.

In a country that is banking heavily on nuclear energy to limit its emissions, measures in the multi-year green transition plan include an end to coal-fired power plants in 2027, encouraging the French to ditch thermal engines for electric cars and promoting heat pumps as a way to heat houses.

To achieve a 55% reduction in net greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 compared to 1990, "we must succeed in doing more in seven years than what we have done in the last 33 years," the Elysee said in a press note.

The government had already said that a further 7 billion euros would be set aside in the 2024 draft budget bill for environmentally friendly investments, financed by removing some of the tax breaks which some industries get on their on fossil fuel use.

Macron said on Sunday that the government would ask the fuel industry to sell at cost price and would grant 100 euros in aid to the poorest workers who drive to work, to stem the impact of inflation on households.

france Emmanuel Macron electricity prices Ukraine war electricity prices in Europe

Comments

1000 characters

France to 'take back control' of power prices, Macron says

14th successive gain: rupee settles at 290.86 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee improves marginally to 290-293 against US dollar

PM Kakar meets British investors to discuss investment opportunities in Pakistan

Inflation expected to cross 30% in Sept amid spike in POL rates: brokerage house

‘Pre-election rally’: PSX has potential to reach near 50,000, says brokerage house

HRCP calls PM Kakar’s statement on elections without Imran ‘anti-democratic and ill-judged’

Imran Khan should be shifted to Adiala Jail: IHC

Avoid speculating prices of petroleum products, says OGRA

Missing TV anchor Imran Riaz ‘safely recovered’: Sialkot police

COAS praises Pakistani Christian community's contributions to national development

Read more stories