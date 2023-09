Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Monday, extending a five-day losing streak, weighed down by material stocks as metals prices fell against a stronger dollar.

TSX reverses course on tech, energy boost; Bank of Montreal drops

At 9:38 a.m. ET (1338 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 104.93 points, or 0.53%, at 19,675.04.