Air Canada to buy 18 Boeing 787 jets

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2023 06:48pm

Air Canada said on Monday it had signed an agreement with Boeing to buy 18 widebody 787 Dreamliner jets, as the carrier looks to capitalize on strong travel demand and deploy fuel-efficient airplanes.

The contract for Boeing’s 787-10 jets includes an option to purchase 12 more aircraft.

“The 787 is highly fuel efficient and will generate operational savings as well as support our sustainability goals of reducing emissions,” Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau said.

Bloomberg in May first reported that the carrier was nearing a 787 Dreamliner deal with Boeing.

