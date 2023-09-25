COAS praises Pakistani Christian community's contributions to national development

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir Monday praised the Pakistani Christian community for its outstanding contributions to national development, including the promotion of quality education, healthcare, and philanthropic services, as well as the defence of the motherland, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military's media wing, COAS made the comments while speaking with a group of Christian leaders, which also included Honourable Dr. Azad Marshall, Moderator/President Bishops (Church of Pakistan), and Bishop of Raiwind.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, religious and inter-faith harmony were discussed, the statement said.

The army chief underlined the importance of fostering interfaith harmony in society at the meeting in order to adhere to Quaid's true vision of a united and progressive Pakistan. He also expressed his deep respect for the Christian community.

"Islam is a religion of peace and there is no space for intolerance and extremism in Islam and society. No one can be allowed to take law into his own hands in a civilized society,” according to COAS, as reported by the ISPR.

Members of the Christian delegation recognized the Pakistan Army's efforts to fight terrorism and give the nation's minorities a secure environment.

They appreciated the Army Chief’s gesture as an inspiration for Pakistani minorities to take a greater and more active part in nation-building and in restoring their faith in a cohesive and tolerant society.

This meeting follows COAS General Asim Munir's condemnation of the attack on the Christian community in Jaranwala calling it "extremely tragic and intolerable ”.

Last month, a violent mob ransacked and torched several churches while also attacking the residences of members of the Christian community.

“All citizens of Pakistan are equal amongst each other irrespective of religion, gender, cast or creed,” COAS Munir said.