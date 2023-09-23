BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
Admin, key officers: SC undertakes massive restructuring

Terence J Sigamony Published 23 Sep, 2023 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday made significant restructuring of the administrative personnel and the services of the key officers returned to their parent departments.

The SC office with the approval of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa issued notifications regarding the transfers of administrative staff.

Amer Saleem Rana, a District and Sessions Judge (Grade 21) serving as additional registrar (Grade 21) on deputation in the apex court has been repatriated to his parent department, the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The apex court also announced that Munawwar Ali, a senior civil judge (Grade 19), who had been dutifully discharging his duties as deputy registrar (grade 20) on deputation, is set to return to his parent department, the Sindh High Court (SHC), Karachi.

In a subsequent notification, Muhammad Akram Soomro, a senior auditor (Grade 17) serving as assistant accounts officer (grade 17) on deputation in the Supreme Court, is slated to return to his parent department, the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues, Islamabad, on September 22, 2023.

Lastly, Muhammad Owais, a senior civil judge-cum-magistrate (Grade 19), who had assumed the role of deputy registrar (grade 20) on deputation, is set to return to the LHC, effective September 22, 2023.

On Sunday (September 17) CJP Faez Isa had appointed Jazeela Aslam as Registrar Supreme Court. For the first time in the country’s history, a lady has been appointed as Registrar of the Supreme Court. Before her appointment as Registrar, she was serving as District and Sessions Judge Okara, and in the same position has served at Kasur and Sialkot.

The chief justice also appointed Dr Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmed, who is a professor of law from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, as secretary Chief Justice of Pakistan. Another appointment made was of Abdul Sadiq as Staff Officer to the Chief Justice of Pakistan. He was working as Security Officer in the Balochistan High Court (BPS-18).

Before assuming the office of Chief Justice by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the services of District and Sessions Judge Abdul Razzaq, who was appointed as SC Registrar on September 6, returned to LHC and Additional Registrar (Admin) Aamir Salim Rana was given the additional charge of Registrar in his place.

