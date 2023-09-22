BAFL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
BIPL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.85%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
DGKC 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.78%)
FABL 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.91%)
FCCL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.17%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 86.85 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.42%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.06%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.37%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.88%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 84.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.5%)
PPL 74.30 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.45%)
PRL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.04%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.62%)
SSGC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.33%)
UNITY 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.58%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 27.4 (0.59%)
BR30 16,619 Increased By 177.6 (1.08%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
India’s Sensex logs worst week in 15 months on rate worries

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2023 04:50pm

Indian shares closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark Sensex logging its worst week in over 15 months on lingering worries over a higher global interest rate environment following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish tone.

The main Nifty 50 index closed down 0.34% at 19,674.25 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.33% to 66,009.15 points. Both the indexes hit their all-time highs last week.

The Sensex recorded its worst since June 2022, with a 2.7% fall. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index posted its worst week since February.

“We are seeing some consolidation in the market after the benchmark indexes surged to all-time highs and global markets are weaker,” said Ajit Mishra, senior vice president for research at Religare Broking.

India shares close at two-week low as hawkish Fed spooks investors

Higher interest rates dry up liquidity from the markets, increasing the cost of capital. Foreign investors have been net sellers so far this month, offloading shares worth $996.2 million as of Sept. 20, as per National Securities Depository Ltd data.

Foreign inflows into Indian equities were $15.45 billion this year, compared with $16.5 billion of outflows last year, as per LSEG data.

Pharma stocks fell 1.6%, making them the biggest laggards, as investors booked profits following their more than 19% rise this year, analysts said.

Public sector banks were top gainers among the sectors, rising 3.5%.

In a high interest-rate environment, investors prefer to buy value stocks that offer higher dividend yield and are available at “comfortable” valuations, said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president of research at SMC Securities.

Domestically focussed mid-caps were down 0.1%, while small-caps added 0.3%.

Among individual stocks, drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fell 3% after selling a majority stake in its life sciences unit. Knitted garments maker Lux Industries dropped 3% after the income tax department conducted raids at its premises.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

