Life & Style

Ace cricketer Shaheen weds Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha in glitzy ceremony

  • Couple tied the knot in a Nikkah ceremony earlier this year
BR Life & Style Published September 20, 2023 Updated September 20, 2023 03:36pm
Shahid Afridi shared an image of himself, the groom Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Afridi at their wedding reception on Wednesday. Photo: Instagram @safridiofficial
Shahid Afridi shared an image of himself, the groom Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Afridi at their wedding reception on Wednesday. Photo: Instagram @safridiofficial

Ace cricketer Shaheen Afridi wed former captain Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha Afridi in a grand reception on Wednesday.

Held at Karachi’s seaside venue, Andalusian Banquets, the Barat was a red-themed affair organised by event management and design company Ayra Events by Sana Bhatti and photographed by Fatima Tariq Photography.

Cricketer Babar Azam with groom Shaheen Afridi at his wedding reception on Wednesday. Photo: Instagram @babarazam
Cricketer Babar Azam with groom Shaheen Afridi at his wedding reception on Wednesday. Photo: Instagram @babarazam

Cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi gets married to Shahid Afridi’s daughter

Close-ups of the bride Ansha were not shared due to privacy concerns.

Below is an image of Shahid, Shaheen and Ansha as shared by the father of bride, with a note, saying, “Noor came to the house, it was just yesterday. He is also leaving in front of my eye. But your father’s heart is drowned. Hope the new morning has come to hold her.”

Before the big wedding ceremony, the couple also celebrated their Mayun and Mehndi, according to reports. No further details were shared about those events.

Ansha and Shaheen were married in a small Nikkah ceremony earlier this year, in front of fellow cricketers, friends and family. Ansha and Shaheen got engaged two years ago.

Shaheen recently partook in the Asia Cup 2023 held in Sri Lanka. Pakistan was knocked out of the tournament after losing first to India and then Sri Lanka.

Ace cricketer Shaheen weds Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha in glitzy ceremony

