BAFL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.84%)
BIPL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
DGKC 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
FABL 21.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HBL 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
HUBC 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
MLCF 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
OGDC 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.57%)
PAEL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PIBTL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
PIOC 84.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
PPL 72.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.79%)
PRL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
SSGC 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.9%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
TRG 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,600 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 16,326 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.11%)
KSE100 45,972 Increased By 61.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 16,144 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold stalls as Fed caution keeps investors at bay

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2023 10:23am

Gold prices were subdued on Wednesday as investors remained on guard for the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision and its updated outlook on economy as a surge in fuel prices adds to inflationary pressures.

Spot gold was steady at $1,930.51 per ounce by 0319 GMT, holding below its highest level since Sept. 5 reached on Tuesday. US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,951.70.

The Fed’s rate-setting policy committee will release a new policy statement and interest rate decision at 1800 GMT, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell scheduled to hold a press conference at 1830 GMT.

“Thus far, real Treasury yields have remained elevated in the lead-up to the upcoming Fed meeting, which reflects broad positioning in place for a hawkish-pause scenario from the Fed and kept gold prices on some caution,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

Fed officials are almost certainly expected to keep interest rates on hold later in the day, but focus remains on the updated economic projections and whether they feel rates still need to rise further before the end of the year.

Surging oil prices have added to inflation concerns and expectations that the US central bank will keep rates higher for longer.

On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said US growth needed to slow to a pace more in line with its potential rate to bring inflation back to target levels since the economy was operating at full employment.

Meanwhile, economic growth in developing Asia this year will be slightly lower than previously expected as the weakness in China’s property sector and El Niño-related risks cloud regional prospects, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% on Tuesday.

Spot silver dropped 0.8% to $23.05 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4% to $935.25 and palladium rose 0.1% to $1,261.15.

Gold Bullion rates Spot gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold stalls as Fed caution keeps investors at bay

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

FCA Aug: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.83/ unit hike in Discos’ tariff

Dasu transmission line: NTDC asked to stop release of remaining payments

Essential food items and consumer products: ECC for maintaining gap between wholesale, retail prices

KE willing to join RE project of Saudi firm

ECs have no role in volatile exchange rate: Bostan

Speculators outmanoeuvre authorities by opening gold rates

Manual filers declared as active taxpayers by FBR

SECP issues Shariah Governance Regulations, 2023

SECP gives legal backing to Islamic FIs

Read more stories